DeKalb brothers arrested after police find machine gun, ammo in home

(From left) Jermaine R. Malloy, 28, and brother Jordon Malloy, 22, both face felony weapons and drug possession charges, according to DeKalb County court records. They were charged Aug. 7, 2024, after DeKalb police conducted a parole compliance check on Jermaine and found the weapons and ammunition inside the home. (Inset photos provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – Two DeKalb brothers, including a convicted felon, are facing criminal charges after police allegedly found a machine gun, multiple types of weapons ammunition and drugs inside their home, records show.

Jermaine R. Malloy, 28, and his brother Jordon Malloy, 22, both face felony weapons and drug possession charges, according to DeKalb County court records.

DeKalb police were conducting a parole compliance check for the Illinois Department of Corrections on Jermaine Malloy at a house on East Taylor Street on August 7 when they found the weapons, police wrote in court records filed August 7. Convicted felons are not allowed to possess weapons or ammunition in Illinois.

“He’s got drugs in the house. He has weapons in the house and was using those drugs. That’s not safe for the community,” prosecutor Nicholas Rude said during an August 8 hearing. “He’s living with a convicted felon, his brother, who was not supposed to have guns, or ammunition or be in possession of drugs, and all of those things were going on in his house. He certainly did not help his brother abide by court orders.”

Jermaine Malloy is charged with possession of ammunition by a felon and misdemeanor unlawful possession of cannabis. Jermaine was on parole from serving time for Cook County unlawful use of a weapon conviction in the Illinois Department of Corrections, court officials said during an August 8 hearing in the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. He was paroled on May 31, about 68 days after the alleged offense, said Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery. He also has four other prior felonies.

If convicted of the new felony, Jermaine could face up to 14 years in prison.

Jordon Malloy is charged with two counts of unlawful use of a machine gun-style weapon, a Class X felony; two counts of possession of a firearm without a FOID card; unlawful possession of a controlled substance; possession of ammunition without a FOID card; and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to court records. If convicted of the most serious charge, Malloy could face up to 30 years in prison.

Jermaine was staying with his brother when police came around to do a compliance check. While inside the apartment, police said they saw drugs and ammunition in the main level bedroom, which turned out to be Jordon’s bedroom, records allege.

DeKalb police obtained a warrant and returned to the apartment to further search it.

Montgomery said a rifle found underneath Jordon Malloy’s bed was reported stolen. A loaded 9mm handgun found underneath the mattress also had been altered so the gun was automatic, Rude alleged.

“These firearms were found underneath his bed, he knew that they were there. He admitted that there would be pictures of him with the guns on his phone. There was also video of him holding one of those guns while driving his car. And he also said ‘Yeah, it was probably loaded at that time,’” Rude said of Jordon Malloy.

Ammunition also was allegedly found in Jermaine’s bedroom, according to court records.

“[O]fficers located multiple rounds of 9mm firearm ammunition in Jermaine’s bedroom. Additional ammunition, including 9mm, 357, and 12 gauge was located in a common area of the basement. More than 30 grams but less than 100 grams of suspected cannabis was also located in Jermaine’s room,” police wrote in court records.

The DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office represented the brothers for their initial hearings, arguing for Jordon Malloy’s release citing his lack of criminal history and saying had cooperated with the police. Jordon allegedly confessed to possessing the weapons without valid documentation or licensing, court records show.

Prosecutors with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office had filed a petition to deny release to both Malloys.

Montgomery ruled in their favor.

Both Malloys were detained pending trial. They’re next scheduled to appear for arraignment at 9 a.m. September 16.