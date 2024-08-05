August DeKalb County mobile food pantry locations

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens released a list of August locations for the Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.
The DCCG is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.
To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.
Grow Mobile dates in August:
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta.
- 4 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Hinckley First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Sycamore St., Hinckley.
- 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 8 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
- 12:30 to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.
- 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland.
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Malta Historical and Genealogical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta.
- 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
- 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 22 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.
- 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich.