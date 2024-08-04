Annie Glidden overpass roadwork begins in DeKalb

Vehicles drive by the new Huskie mural Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, on the Annie Glidden Road railroad underpass, just south of Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. The mural was a joint project between the City of Dekalb and Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Pavement work on the Annie Glidden Road underpass has begun, temporarily affecting traffic in DeKalb, the city announced this week.

The railroad underpass work is expected to be completed by Aug. 22, according to a news release sent Thursday from the City of DeKalb.

Only northbound traffic will be affected in the first phase of the project, according to the city. One northbound lane will remain open during the work.

“Motorists are urged to use extreme caution since they will be traveling directly adjacent to heavy machinery,” city officials wrote in the release.

Northbound lanes will reopen after the first phase is complete.

It is expected that the southbound phase of the project will be done next season, depending on funding, according to the city.