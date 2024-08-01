DeKalb police seek alleged armed bank robber

DeKalb police officers look out the door of the Illinois Community Credit Union Wednesday, July 31, 2024, as they investigate a morning bank robbery in the facility at 1500 Barber Greene Road in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – DeKalb police are on the lookout for a man they allege robbed a credit union while armed on Barber Greene Road Wednesday.

Police were called about 8:21 a.m. to Illinois Community Credit Union, 1500 Barber Greene Road, for a reported bank robbery, DeKalb police Cmdr. Craig Woodruff said.

“The bank is closed for now; we’re processing it,” Woodruff said around 11 a.m. Wednesday. “No one is injured. We do not believe there to be [an ongoing] threat.”

Officials with the credit union could not be reached for comment.

Woodruff said police believe the bank was robbed, but they do not yet have details about how much may have been taken.

By the time police arrived, any alleged suspects already had fled, Woodruff said.

DeKalb police on Wednesday night released a description of the man they suspect as the robber. Police said the man was armed and demanded money.

The man was described by police as about 5-feet, 10 inches tall, wearing camouflage clothing, an orange vest and large black package, according to a news release from the police department.

Photos released by police appear to show the alleged robber, also wearing a camouflage rimmed hat inside the bank.

DeKalb police are on the lookout for a man suspected of armed robbery at Illinois Community Credit Union on Barber Greene Road in DeKalb on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The man was described by police as about 5-feet, 10 inches tall, wearing camouflage clothing, an orange vest and large black backpack. Police said he was armed and demanded money. (Photo provided by DeKalb Police Department)

No injuries were reported. The credit union’s parking lot had been taped off by police as of 11 a.m. No employees remained in the building.

A passerby asked Woodruff when she could access the credit union. He said it likely would not reopen Wednesday. Customers were notified by the Illinois Community Credit Union’s Sycamore branch, 508 W. State St., that the DeKalb branch was closed Wednesday.

A police investigation remains ongoing. Authorities have not made an arrest as of Wednesday night.

Officers could be seen searching a nearby grassy area, and Woodruff piloted a police drone into the sky above the building. He said police were looking for evidence.

Woodruff said police believed there was no continued danger to the public. He said the Sycamore Police Department and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the initial call.

DeKalb police asked anyone with information to call 815-748-8403.

This story was updated July 31, 2024, with further information provided by DeKalb police.