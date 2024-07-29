Vocalist Gregor King to perform Aug. 6 with DeKalb Municipal Band

Community members all around DeKalb area gather to listen to the DeKalb Municipal Band and to see fireworks at Hopkins Park in DeKalb Tuesday July 4, 2023 for the city's annual Fourth of July celebration. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – Vocalist Gregor King will perform with the DeKalb Municipal Band at its “A Musical Journey” concert.

The free concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Dee Palmer Bandshell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

King will perform “Orange Colored Sky,” “Consider Yourself” from “Oliver” and “In the Still of the Night.” The music being performed by the band includes “A Night on Bald Mountain,” “Molly on the Shore” and “Grand Canyon Fanfare.”

King earned a vocal music education degree with a French minor from Millikin University. He performed with choral ensembles on three continents. King was a recipient of the 2024 Wirtz Award for Excellence in Education. He is a St. Charles Singers tenor singer and directed the musical “Once Upon A Mattress.” King works as the Clinton Rosette Middle School choir director.