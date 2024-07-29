Boys soccer: Aiden Sears looking to make leap, help Sycamore do same

Sycamore’s Aiden Sears takes a shot in front of a DeKalb player earlier this month during their scrimmage at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – Last year, the Sycamore boys soccer team had its streak of three straight postseasons with a regional crown snapped.

But with eight starters back from last year, the Spartans have spent the summer working on starting a new streak.

“We’re capable of some big things,” midfield Aiden Sears said. “We just have to carry it out, in my opinion.”

Sears was a key distributor for the Spartans last year as the team went 12-11-1, split the Interstate 8 title with Kaneland and lost to the Knights 1-0 in a Class 2A Rochelle Regional semifinal.

He assisted on 10 goals while scoring three himself as a sophomore, earning a spot on the Daily Chronicle 2023 All-Area Boys Soccer first team. And with leading scorer Jameson Carl and his 22 goals back for his senior campaign, Sears figures to be a key component in any potential Sycamore success according to head coach Kevin Bickley.

“You always need another one of those guys who are good with the ball,” Bickley said. “We can knock the ball around and possess it, but we want to be dangerous and take guys on and get shots, maybe look to dish it off to Jameson or one of the other midfielders.”

Bickley said Sears excels with the ball. He said at times that can result in him trying to do too much, but usually means a dazzling display of technical soccer.

“I’m hoping with a year under his belt [there will be] a lot more leadership from him this year,” Bickley said. “He’s one of our key guys in the middle. He’s great on the ball, just a great work rate. There’s just times where he gets into a situation, into traffic, and somehow he can make his way through defenders. ... When you watch him and he does what he does, it’s just amazing.”

Bickley said the summer or Sears has been about finding the balance between taking on players 1-on-1 and knowing when to pass.

“He needs to learn that he doesn’t have to do so much and not be so predictable, trying to take on guys so much,” Bickley said. “He has to try to find his teammates. But he’s a very good leader. Guys look to him and have confidence in him with the ball.”

Sycamore won regional titles in 2019, 2021 and 2022 before falling short last year. Their last regional title before the run of three straight crowns - there was no postseason in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions - was in 2009.

Sears said he’s personally trying to build off his success from last year while helping the team reach its goals.

“We’ve been setting some goals, winning conference and getting out of the first playoff group,” Sears said. “We’ve been working hard toward that.”

Sears said the summer has been great for the team. Bickley said things go a lot smoother when so many players return.

“Having that big of a group come back, you’re off to a lot better start,” Bickley said. “You have that cohesive group that knows each other, knows how to play with each other. If you lose 10 or 11 seniors you really have to build off some guys that had not played together as much.”