It’s a cold-blooded party at upcoming reptile show in DeKalb

DeKALB – Have you ever wanted to learn more about reptiles? The DeKalb Public Library invites patrons to three upcoming Cold-Blooded Parties, a reptile show intended for children age 5 and older.

The free shows will feature presentations on reptiles, invertebrates and amphibians.

The shows will be at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 25 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn about the animals and their behaviors, habitats and importance to the ecosystem. Attendees also will be able to touch a snake. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.