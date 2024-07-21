DeKalb library to host special needs play group July 25

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Hillmann Pediatric Therapy to host a play group for children with special needs.

The free play group meant for newborn children to age 5 will be at 10 a.m. July 25 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

Children will be able to participate in activities that cater to their interests and abilities. Attendees also can meet and engage with families. The play group includes books, cars, stepping stones, Magna-Tiles and puzzles. Children must be accompanied by a parent. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.