DeKalb County Habitat for Humanity, Malta, Kirkland get grant boost for rural programs

DeKalb County Community Foundation and village of Malta representatives discussing the Compeer Financial grants (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation has partnered with Compeer Financial in the Rural Collaboration Project, an initiative aimed at bolstering rural vitality across the Midwest, with a focus on economic development in rural communities.

The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently was selected as one of seven community foundations across the upper Midwest to participate in the initiative. The Foundation was awarded a $50,000 grant from the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural American donor-advised fund, the Agriculture and Rural Initiative.

Habitat for Humanity DeKalb County

The Foundation allocated $25,000 of the grant to Habitat for Humanity DeKalb County’s new Home Preservation Program which is underway in DeKalb Township, according to a news release. The Home Preservation Program is designed to provide affordable home repairs to preserve homeownership for low-income residents while alleviating health and safety concerns. Qualified homeowners can find help with a variety of interior and exterior repairs including minor repairs, critical repairs, accessibility modifications and mobile home repairs.

“Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2023,” Executive Director Kim McIver said in a news release. “What a beautiful way to announce our growth and commitment to DeKalb County thorough the ability to help more residents realize their vision of a safe and stable place to call their own.”

Village of Malta, DeKalb County Community Foundation, and village of Kirkland representatives discussing Compeer Financial grants (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Village development

The remaining $25,000 was allocated to the villages of Malta and Kirkland for rural economic development. Each village received $12,500, according to the Community Foundation.

“We are honored to partner with Compeer Financial’s Rural Collaboration Project by facilitating grants to Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County as well as the economic and community development efforts of the villages of Malta and Kirkland. The Malta Community Endowment Fund and the Kirkland-Fairdale Community Endowment Fund, both established a number of years ago, demonstrate the particularly close working relationship of those communities with the Foundation’s Board in its grantmaking,” Foundation Executive Director Dan Templin said in a news release.

Compeer Financial, a Farm Credit cooperative, is committed to pursuing a collaborative approach to rural vitality, according to a news release.

“At Compeer Financial, we are all about boosting rural growth through teamwork. Our Rural Collaboration Project unites forces to fuel progress. From farming to community needs, entrepreneurship to education, we’re on board. Together, let’s make rural America thrive once again through important projects like this,” Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer Financial, said in a news release.