Rochelle couple killed, others injured in 5-car pileup on I-88 in DeKalb County

A married couple from Rochelle was killed and multiple others injured in a five-car pileup on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County Tuesday, when a box truck crashed into another car, prompting further collisions, authorities said.

A husband and wife in the same car were pronounced dead by authorities after the crash, DeKalb County Coroner Dennis Miller said Wednesday morning. Authorities have not identified them or anyone else involved as of Wednesday morning. Miller said he’s working with Illinois State Police as the crash remains under investigation.

All eastbound lanes on I-88 were temporarily closed for hours Tuesday.

The multiple-vehicle crash was reported at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday on I-88 eastbound, east of Hinckley Road near mile marker No. 99 in Cortland, according to information provided by the Illinois State Police.

No citations or arrests have been announced as of Tuesday night.

The pileup occurred just hours after a different crash involving a semi-trailer truck on eastbound I-88 earlier Tuesday, according to ISP.

Traffic was already slowed come rush hour Tuesday evening due to the semi-truck cleanup, authorities said.

The driver of a box truck did not stop in time to accommodate the slowed traffic, and struck another vehicle, setting off a chain reaction, state police said a preliminary investigation revealed. The second vehicle struck a third, which struck a fourth then struck a fifth vehicle, causing a significant pileup.

One of the drivers was flown to a nearby hospital with injuries. Another reported minor injuries.

All I-88 eastbound traffic lanes remained temporarily closed as of 9:06 p.m. Tuesday, ISP public information officer Shannon Barrea said. Traffic in the eastbound lanes was diverted off at Peace Road in DeKalb, authorities said.

This story was updated at 11:30 a.m. July 27, 2024. Check back for additional updates.