More than 2,000 DeKalb County residents without power Monday night

Clouds overlook the intersection of Airport and Barber Greene roads in Sycamore on Monday, July 15, 2024, as another round of severe weather sets in for DeKalb County. (Kelsey Rettke)

More than 2,000 DeKalb County residents are without power as of about 9:30 p.m. Monday night after a second round of severe thunderstorms within 24 hours pelted the area.

ComEd reports as of 9:37 p.m. that 2,403 DeKalb County residents are impacted by 105 outages, according to ComEd’s outage map.

In DeKalb city, 306 residents have no power. ComEd also reports: 71 residents without power in the city of Sycamore; 240 in Sycamore Township; 386 in Genoa; 78 in Cortland; 351 in Kirkland; 326 in Kingston.

A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 9:15 p.m. Monday, but brought with it heavy rain and wind, according to the National Weather Service.

DeKalb County was briefly under a tornado warning from about 8:08 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Tornado sirens could be heard going off in Sycamore and DeKalb around 8:15 p.m.

The NWS reported that a severe squall line capable of producing tornadoes and significant straight line wind damage was locate over Kirkland, 9 miles west of Genoa, and moving east at 40 mph.

Residents were urged to seek immediate shelter. Significant damage to homes, vehicles and trees is expected. Heavy rainfall, chances of hail and 70 mph could occur, according to the NWS.

All of DeKalb County remains under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. Tuesday, a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:15 p.m. Monday and a flood watch until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

840pm: Derecho moving into Somonauk IL right now. Here is ridiculous stacked shelf cloud. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/RpfrDdJqtm — Bob Waszak (@nilwxreports) July 16, 2024

This story was updated at 8:54 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2024. Another update at 9:36 p.m. reported power outages in DeKalb County.