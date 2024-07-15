Earthquake reported in Somonauk, according to USGS

Some northern Illinoisans likely woke to a loud boom or their homes shaking shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, July 16, 2024, as an earthquake was recorded about a mile northwest of Somonauk, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3.4 magnitude earthquake recorded at 2:53 a.m. was reportedly 6 miles in depth, according to the USGS. (Photo provided by US Geological Survey)

Some northern Illinoisans likely woke to a loud boom or their homes shaking shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, as an earthquake was recorded about a mile northwest of Somonauk, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 3.4 magnitude earthquake recorded at 2:53 a.m. was reportedly 6 miles in depth, according to the USGS.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office shared the USGS findings in an early morning Facebook post.

“Information for those who were woken up a short time ago to your house shaking,” the post reads.

Social media chatter grew not long after, with many commenting to suggest the earthquake may have been felt in La Salle, Kane and Kendall counties and as far as Boone County.

It wasn’t the only force Mother Nature inflicted upon the region overnight.

DeKalb County and much of northern Illinois was battered by significant storms late Sunday, bringing heavy winds up to 70 mph in some areas. A tornado warning was issued for eastern and central DeKalb County and into neighboring Kane County as heavy rain pelted DeKalb, Cortland and Sycamore, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood advisory remains in affect through 7:30 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story which could be updated.