DeKalb man killed in motorcycle crash in Aurora

A DeKalb man died over the weekend after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Aurora’s far west side, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Friday crash and found a man suffering from serious injuries after his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2009 Nissan Versa.

Christopher Joeckel, 48, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash, reported about 6:44 p.m. Friday at North Orchard and Sullivan roads in Aurora, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

Aurora police allege the driver of the Nissan was traveling north on Orchard Road and attempted to make a left turn onto Sullivan. The motorcycle, while traveling south on Orchard Road, was unable to stop while the Nissan was making its turn, according to Aurora police. The motorcycle struck the Nissan’s passenger side.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office is expected to conduct an autopsy, according to the release.

Authorities from the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division responded crash. The intersection remained closed for several hours as traffic investigators reconstructed the crash.

As the crash remains under investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division at 630-256-5330 or email tips@aurora.il.us.