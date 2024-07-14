DeKalb County nonprofits invited to apply for community needs funding

The Stage Coach Players accommodating wheelchair patrons theatre access with a Community Needs Grant (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation is accepting applications for fall 2024 Community Needs Grants and Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grants through Sept. 1.

Nonprofit and public sector organizations are encouraged to apply.

Learn more or apply at dekalbccf.org/grant-programs.

Grant seekers are invited to learn more about the DCCF grant programs and get answers to their questions during an in-person open session at the foundation from 10 to 11 a.m. July 17, a virtual session from 1 to 2 p.m. July 31, or by scheduling an appointment Aug. 5 or 7 to reserve a one-hour time slot (between 9 a.m. and noon).

Email grants@dekalbccf.org to reserve a spot.

Community Needs Grants

Community Needs Grants support capital needs (such as equipment or other tangible items) of charitable, local nonprofit and public sector organizations, according to a news release. Funding comes through ongoing donor support to the DCCF.

Applicants requesting $20,000 or more must submit a letter of intent by Aug. 1 for the fall grant cycle. The maximum number of consecutive Community Needs Grants awarded to the same organization is limited to three years, regardless of the specific projects funded during those years. Once an organization has received grants for three consecutive years, it must wait one year (two grant cycles) before being eligible to reapply.

To verify your organization’s eligibility, email grants staff at grants@dekalbccf.org or call 815-748-5383. In 2023, this grant program provided more than $379,930 to address needs and support projects in DeKalb County. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 1.

Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grants

Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grants support music education for nonprofit and public sector organizations in DeKalb County and the greater Chicago region. Funding comes through the Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund at the DeKalb County Community Foundation. Because of Wurlitzer’s local heritage, preference is given to schools and organizations serving DeKalb County residents.

In 2023, this grant program provided more than $250,000 to support music education. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 1.

For questions on grant programs or additional assistance, email grants staff at grants@dekalbccf.org or call 815-748-5383.