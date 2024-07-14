Cocktails at the Crib fundraiser set for July 20 in Sycamore

Shaw Local file photo – The DeKalb County History Center will host its third annual Cocktails at the fundraiser July 20, 2024, to support the history center's programming. (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center will host its third annual Cocktails at the Crib fundraiser to support the history center’s programming.

The fundraiser will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. July 20 at the DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

The fundraiser will showcase a sneak peek of the history center’s future campus vision. The fundraiser also includes a silent auction, games, a cash bar, and a tour of the history center’s new “Food: Gathering Around the Table” exhibit.

“This fundraiser truly highlights our beautiful campus,” Michelle Donahoe, DeKalb County History Center executive director, said in a news release. “We are very excited to offer so many unique experiences during this event, and we are looking forward to celebrating local history with the community who so generously supports our work.”

Music will be performed by Craig Mathey and Friends. Souvenir cocktail glasses are available while supplies last. Appetizers, desserts, beer, wine, water, and soft drinks will be served.

Tickets cost $50. Attendees are encouraged to buy tickets in advance. To buy tickets, visit the history center or DeKalbCountyHistory.org.

For information, call 815-895-5762 or visit DeKalbCountyHistory.org.