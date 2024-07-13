Water rockets part of summer science offerings at DeKalb library

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a program for patrons to participate in three summer science activities.

The program will be held at 10 a.m. July 20 in the library’s south parking lot, 309 Oak St.

The program is free and intended for children.

Attendees will learn how to make ice cream in a bag and launch water-powered bottle rockets. Sprinklers will be available. Due to the program being limited to 30 children, the program is first-come, first-served.

For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.