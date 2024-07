DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Brief History of the Blues program led by award-winning singer and songwriter Barry Cloyd.

The free program will be at 2 p.m. July 13 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Cloyd will trace the blues history route from Africa to New Orleans, Chicago and the rest of the world. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.