DeKalb church accepting day camp registration

DeKALB – The First Baptist Church of DeKalb is accepting registration for its 2024 day camp next week.

The camp will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the church, 349 S. Third St.

The free camp is intended for children entering first through eighth grade.

The camp sessions include crafts, games, snacks and stories. The theme of the camp is “Hometown Nazareth – where Jesus was a kid.”

Registration is required to attend. The deadline to register is Friday. Walk-in registrations also will be accepted. To register or for information, visit firstbaptistdekalb.org.