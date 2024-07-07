Learn about aging with Home Instead in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Home Instead to host the first of three workshops on various healthy aging topics.

The workshop will be at 11 a.m. July 11 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The free workshop is intended for seniors and adults.

Attendees will be able to participate in chair yoga. Home Instead is a home health care franchise that serves DeKalb, Lee, Ogle and Kane counties. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.