DeKalb High School grad earns philanthropy scholarship

DeKALB – DeKalb High School graduate Joscelyn Dieckman recently was awarded a $1,000 scholarship for her local philanthropy and volunteer work.

Dieckman was named the recipient of the 2024 YEP Changemakers Scholarship, awarded to a member of the DeKalb County Community Foundation’s youth volunteer group Youth Engaged in Philanthropy. Dieckman also is a member of the group’s grant committee, YEP 2.Pro, according to a news release.

“YEP taught me not only how to lead but how to use my voice to make change,” Dieckman said in a news release. “Everyone deserves a voice in their community, and YEP has allowed me to advocate for those who can’t. These are only some of the valuable skills I plan to build on over my college years and career and the rest of my life.”

The YEP Changemakers Scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating senior member of Youth Engaged in Philanthropy who exemplifies the values and ideas of youth philanthropy in the community. The one-time $1,000 award is expected to go to tuition or educational expenses.

The scholarship is a living tribute to the life and legacy of Kurt D. Hudson, funded by his family, according to a news release.

Changemakers Scholarship applicants have a minimum of two years of YEP membership. Applications are reviewed by a scholarship committee consisting of YEP alum and the DeKalb County Community Foundation Board.

As a youth-led committee of the DeKalb County Community Foundation, Youth Engaged in Philanthropy exists to familiarize high school students in DeKalb County with local nonprofits, grantmaking and philanthropy. The program builds up to a final meeting where members are responsible for reviewing grant applications and distributing more than $15,000 into the community. After recommendations are determined, YEP presents its grant decisions to the Community Foundation Board of Directors for final approval. The 2022-23 year YEP committee comprised of 77 high school students from ten different schools in DeKalb County.