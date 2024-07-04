Cover singer Katie Kostner to perform July 6 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a concert featuring cover singer and songwriter Katie Kostner.

The free concert will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Kostner will perform cover music by artists including Adele, One Republic, Billy Joel, P!NK, Motley Crüe, Elvis Presley, the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Alanis Morissette and the Rolling Stones. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.