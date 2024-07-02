Celebrate National Picnic Month at Glidden Homestead July 7

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

DeKALB – The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will host a free “Picnic at the Homestead” for residents to relax at the homestead.

The free event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. July 7 on the homestead’s lawn, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. The event is held to celebrate National Picnic Month.

Attendees are invited to pack a snack or bring their own picnic and blankets. A craft activity and lawn games will be provided.

Donations to preserve the homestead also will be accepted.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public. The homestead is open from noon to 4 p.m. the second and fourth Sunday of the month.

For information, call 815-756-7904, visit gliddenhomestead.org, or email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org.