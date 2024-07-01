DeKalb Park District names Paul Zepezauer top executive

Paul Zepezauer (shown here) is the new executive director at the DeKalb Park District. (Photo Provided by DeKalb Park District)

DeKALB – Paul Zepezauer has been named the DeKalb Park District’s new executive director.

Zepezauer, a 24-year veteran in park management and community recreation, landed the new position after previous stints with the Sterling and Byron park districts.

The Dixon resident said it means a great deal to him to have been selected for the job.

“It’s an exciting place to be,” Zepezauer said. “DeKalb has a lot to offer. It’s a district that’s well-established with multiple facilities and over 700 acres of parks. It’s always a lot going on. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Zepezauer said he’s excited for all the change that a new job brings with it.

“I think just the size of the district,” Zepezauer said. “For me, it was a good time professionally to start looking at possibly going to a larger district. And for me, the timing was just right.”

Zepezauer touted what he’s accomplished over the years while working in park management and community recreation.

“I think just proud of all the things we’ve accomplished as far facility construction, expanding recreational programs and then certainly the relationships I’ve made over the years at multiple park districts,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to learn from a lot of really great people and work with a lot of different people. You make a lot of relationships, and some of those same people I still talk to and keep in touch with. It’s a great filed to be in, and it can be very rewarding.”

At the Byron Park District, Zepezauer oversaw a $3.5 million expansion and renovation of the district’s PE Center, according to a park district news release. He also helped lead the district in completing three Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant park projects.

Zepezauer said he remains as enamored by his profession as he did when he first entered the field.

“The great thing is, everyday is a little bit different,” he said. “It’s always a unique set of challenges and they’re constantly changing. The field is constantly changing, evolving to serve the community. The trends are always going in different directions, and it’s kind of fun. It keeps you on your toes, that’s for sure.”

Zepezauer is married to Christy, and they have two sons, Jake and Tyler, according to a news release.