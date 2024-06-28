Three-way stop sign coming to DeKalb’s Knolls subdivision

The sign outside the Knolls At Prairie Creek subdivision is seen June 24, 2024 in DeKalb (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb city leaders this week approved a plan to install a three-way stop sign in the Knolls subdivision.

Council action in an unanimous vote was prompted Monday after some concerned residents requested that the city look into what they called “Wild West” conditions where Knolls West intersects with Knolls Avenue South, according to council documents.

City Manager Bill Nicklas said that given the conditions at this intersection, a three-way stop sign is in order.

“Knolls Avenue South, as you know, winds through,” Nicklas said. “It’s a prominent collector in the Knolls subdivision. Along comes Knolls Avenue West with people coming off of West Taylor and making a left turn or right turn at that modified tee without yielding or even slowing down sometimes. On the other hand, there is also in this winding Knolls Avenue South some speeding that occurs. So it’s a recipe, in this particular instance, for mishaps and near misses, which we are aware of.”

Sixth Ward Alderman Mike Verbic commended the work of city staff along with residents who approached the city about the intersection and its potential for danger.

“City Engineer Zac Gill, outstanding work through and through,” Verbic said. “All the way back to January with our Ward 6 meeting. Many thanks to the observations by over 2 dozen nearby residents who signed the petition regarding the awareness of this intersection.”

Also at the meeting, council action paved the way for the installation of a yield sign on Birchwood Lane.

Residents in the Tilton Park neighborhood brought the matter to the city’s attention after noting some issues with traffic conditions on Birchwood Lane at each of its intersections.

Traffic on the two-block stretch of Birchwood Lane intersects with three larger collector streets, which city staff said makes the recommendation of a yield sign deemed necessary to restrict traffic on the more minor roadway.

Nicklas made a pitch to the council to support city staff’s recommendation.

“What’s called for here is some yields because people traveling on Regal [Drive], East Dresser [Road] and Ilehamwood [Drive], don’t always recognize the need to slow down and stop,” Nicklas said. “But this forces people to be thinking twice when approaching any of those three intersections.”

Seventh Ward Alderman John Walker said he supports city staff’s recommendation to install a yield sign on Birchwood Lane.

“I think that’s going to be a great place to put a sign,” Walker said.