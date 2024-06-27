‘Arts in Action’ exhibit runs through Dec. 30 at Ellwood House

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Museum will host an opening reception for its new “Arts in Action” exhibit Saturday.

The reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the museum’s visitors center, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

“Arts in Action” explores the Latino experience in northern Illinois’ facets. The exhibit features artwork by 10 artists, including beadwork by Alyssa Romero, a painting by Rudy Galindo and a mixed-media piece by Carolina Velandia Hernández. The art pieces will be displayed with historical context from the early 20th century to today. The text is available in English and Spanish.

“Arts in Action” began as a collaboration between the Ellwood House Museum and the DeKalb County History Center in 2020. The project’s goal is to tell the area’s history more accurately and inclusively. The project’s resources, oral histories and artists’ statements are available at createchange.today.

“We were honored to be selected to receive a Healing Illinois grant to help our two organizations do a better job creating exhibits reflecting the people who live in DeKalb County,” DeKalb County History Center Executive Director Michelle Donahoe said in a news release. “This project has helped to learn more and share more local history from the Latino perspective.”

The exhibit will run through Dec. 30.

For information, email king@ellwoodhouse.org or call 815-756-4609.