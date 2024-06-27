5 things to do in DeKalb County: Good Times for All festival, CCR tribute, 40 years at Cortland Library

The Madison Scouts from Madison, Wisconsin perform during the Drum Corps International Show of Shows event at NIU in DeKalb in this Shaw Local file photo on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

This weekend

1. Take the family out to the Good Time for All Festival: From 4 to 10 p.m. June 29, the Hinckley Festival Association will host the 2024 Good Time for All Festival at Hinckley High School, 700 E. Lincoln Ave. in Hinckley. The event has been rebranded from the annual Hinckley Fireworks Festival. The free-to-attend event will feature outdoor activities, food and music before culminating in a fireworks display once the sun has set. For more information, visit hinckleyfestivalassociation.org.

2. Enjoy a tribute performance to a popular 1960s and 70s rock band: The Fortunate Sons will pay tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Warehouse on Park, 662 Park Ave., Genoa. The next show at the Warehouse will feature The Collective from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit thewarehouseonpark.com/events-1.

This month

3. Help honor late DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy and watch some soccer: The DeKalb County United women’s soccer team will pay tribute to Deputy Christina Musil, who was killed in March in a car crash while on duty in Waterman. United will face Stell City at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Northern Illinois University soccer complex on West Stadium Drive for Beana’s Legacy Match. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and tailgating is encouraged. For more information, visit dkcunited.com.

4. Celebrate 40 years with the Cortland Community Library: Bring the whole family out to the Cortland Community Library’s 40th Anniversary Celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Cortland Community Park. The event will feature raffle prizes, crafts, games, a petting zoo, bounce house and bounce obstacle course. The Cortland Lions also will be on hand to sell hot dogs. Food also offered by Elda’s Tacos and Sweet Butts Cotton Candy. For more information, visit facebook.com/events.

This summer

5. Witness as the Drum Corps returns to DeKalb: Seven drum and bugle corps will perform during the Tour of Champions at 7 p.m. July 13 at Northern Illinois University Huskie Stadium, 1425 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. For information, visit dekalbcountycvb.com/dccvb-event.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.