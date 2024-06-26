DeKalb play group to meet for children with special needs

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Hillmann Pediatric Therapy host a play group for children with special needs.

The free play group will be held at 10 a.m. June 27 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

The play group is intended for newborn children to age 5.

Children can participate in activities that cater to their abilities and interests. Attendees also will be able meet and engage with families. The play group features puzzles, books, stepping stones, cars and magna-tiles. Children must be accompanied by a parent. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.