DeKalb Park District hopes to help families celebrate July 4

Doug Olson of DeKalb watches fireworks go off over the Dee Palmer Bandshell at Hopkins Park in DeKalb as the DeKalb Municipal Band plays in this Shaw Local file photo on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 during DeKalb's annual Fourth of July celebration. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District’s Fourth of July celebration is a cherished pastime for many in the community.

The festivities are known to bring together children, families and friends who gather at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, or various locations around the city to celebrate and watch the fireworks show.

It’s not uncommon either for people to bring blankets and chairs or set up picnics to enjoy the live music and fireworks co-sponsored by the city of DeKalb and the DeKalb Park District.

Here’s what the line-up of events looks like:

Independence Day Run/Wak

Much to community anticipation, the festivities will get underway with the annual Independence Day Run/Walk, a chip-timed race starting and finishing at Hopkins Park on Thursday, July 4. The event gives participants the option to choose between a 5K or 10K route, which is followed by an awards ceremony where participants may celebrate what they’ve accomplished.

The early bird 5K fee is $30, and the early bird 10K fee is $40, which includes a race bag with a bib, participation medal and race T-shirt. The early bird registration rate is valid through Thursday.

Registration will be unavailable from Friday through July 3, but a day-of-race registration of $45 per person is accepted. Race-day registration is permitted from 7 to 7:30 a.m., and cash is the preferred payment method for on-site registration. Participants are asked to come wearing patriotic colors on race day. While supplies last, participants can receive a race bag, participation medal and a collectible “Racin’ with my Gnomies” T-shirt.

Park festivities

After the race, the public is invited to continue celebrating the Fourth of July with an array of festivities at Hopkins Park. There will be family-friendly activities, such as an animal show, inside Hopkins Park shelter from 2 to 3 p.m. along with free games, relay races and strolling entertainers from 2 to 6 p.m. and food vendors from 2 to 8 p.m.

Dogs are prohibited from Hopkins Park on the Fourth of July holiday after noon to ensure the safety of all visitors, according to the Park District.

Live music and fireworks

At the bandshell, the Feel Good Party Band is expected to perform live from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and the DeKalb Municipal Band will play from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Visitors will find glowsticks available for purchase with cash only, one for $5 or two for $8.

This year’s fireworks celebration, which will feature a display starting about 30 minutes after sunset and lasting 25 minutes, is sponsored by Rock Valley Credit Union.