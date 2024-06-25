Exchange i-Pass for new sticker, receive credit on account Thursday in DeKalb

The Illinois Tollway will begin offering sticker tags this year as it phases out hard-case transponders. (Photo provided by Illinois Tollway)

DeKALB – Members of the public will have the chance Thursday to exchange their i-Pass plastic transponders, which are being phased out, with the new tollway stickers at a public event hosted by DeKalb Township and State Sen. Sue Rezin.

The event also will offer a chance for area residents to learn whether they’re eligible to collect or file claims on unclaimed property with the Illinois Treasurer’s Office.

The transponder recycle and swap will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DeKalb Township building, 2323 S. Fourth St. in DeKalb.

Illinois Tollway officials will collect i-Pass transponders and swap them out with the new sticker tags. Those who exchange their transponder at Thursday’s event also will receive a credit on their i-Pass account, reimbursing them for their transponder deposit, according to a news release. The plastic transponders will be disposed of in an “environmentally-friendly” way, according to the release.

Also at the event, members of the public can work with the Treasurer’s Office to file a claim for any funds they may be owed by unclaimed property. They can also receive assistance to determine if they’re entitled to collect any of the $2.5 billion in unclaimed property held by the state.