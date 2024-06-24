Authorities warn of vehicle thefts, break-ins in Kingston, Kirkland

KIRKLAND – Two vehicles were stolen, and others burglarized early Sunday morning at multiple locations across Kingston and Kirkland area, according to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jim Burgh.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received numerous reports “of vehicles being entered and items having been taken,” in addition to the two stolen vehicles, according to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Authorities also are inviting those with security cameras or information to call the non-emergency Sheriff’s Office line at 815-895-2155.

Burgh said the Windhaven subdivision in Kingston was the first area police received reports of vehicles being entered. Burgh said the Sheriff’s Office was the responding agency.

“Kingston police was not on duty, so the Sheriff’s office had to handle that call, and then later on we got some calls from Kirkland in the Kennedy subdivision, and then a few other roads off of there, where the same thing had occurred. And Kirkland wasn’t on duty either, so the Sheriff’s office handled their calls,” Burgh said.

Vehicles that were left unlocked appeared to be targeted in the burglaries, Burgh said. Keys were stored inside the vehicles that were stolen, according to the news release.

Burgh said a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office detective responded and began investigating the reports Sunday. He said the deputy is following up on leads Monday.

While the investigation is still underway, progress has already been made. One of the two stolen vehicles has been recovered.

“One of them’s been recovered and the other one, he [the detective] may have had a lead on,” Burgh said. “If anyone has any video of suspicious people in those neighborhoods that may be involved on their Ring cameras, or any kind of security cameras they have on their homes ... please get a hold of the Sheriff’s Office. We’d like to see those, or get a copy of those.”