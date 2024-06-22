Robots on Mars? Learn about it at upcoming DeKalb event

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two Mars Academy Robotics Workshops for patrons to learn about technology and robotics.

The free workshops will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about robotic concepts such as circuitry, microcontrollers, sensors and AI. The workshops feature presentations, hands-on experiments and project showcases.

The first workshop is intended for children ages 6 to 9. The second workshop will be open to those ages 10 to 14. Because of limited space, the workshops are first-come, first-served.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.