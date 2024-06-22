June 21, 2024
Robots on Mars? Learn about it at upcoming DeKalb event

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two Mars Academy Robotics Workshops for patrons to learn about technology and robotics.

The free workshops will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about robotic concepts such as circuitry, microcontrollers, sensors and AI. The workshops feature presentations, hands-on experiments and project showcases.

The first workshop is intended for children ages 6 to 9. The second workshop will be open to those ages 10 to 14. Because of limited space, the workshops are first-come, first-served.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

