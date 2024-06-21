Beyblade Club to meet Saturday in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host the next meeting for its Beyblade Club.

The club will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. June 22 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

The free club is intended for children ages six and older. Beyblades are spinning toys and collectibles.

Participants can practice their Beyblade skills. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own Beyblades, accessories, and arenas. Arenas and Beyblades will be provided. The library is not responsible for any damaged items. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email amandah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3301.