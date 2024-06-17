Glidden Homestead to host Open Barn Day June 23 in DeKalb

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center barn (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

DeKALB – The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will host an Open Barn Day this month for visitors to tour the homestead’s barn.

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. June 23 at the homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Admission to the event is free for homestead members and children ages 14 and under and $5 for nonmembers.

Barn tours will be led by historic preservationist Roger Keys. Attendees can watch live demonstrations at the Phineas Vaughan Blacksmith Shop. A farm animal craft will be available for children. Tours also will be held at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. at the Glidden Homestead.

The barn was built by Joseph Glidden in 1870. Glidden invented and manufactured the first barbed wire in the barn’s manufacturing office. The barn also is one of the oldest standing barns in DeKalb County.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public. The homestead is open from noon to 4 p.m. the second and fourth Sunday of the month.

For information, email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org, call 815-756-7904, or visit gliddenhomestead.org.