Cooling centers open in DeKalb County as heat wave begins

DeKALB – Daytime high temperatures in DeKalb aren’t expected to dip below 80 degrees until next month, according to the National Weather Service, and some DeKalb County municipalities are preparing to help residents out of the heat.

Some agencies, including the Sycamore Police Department, asked the public to take precautions by staying indoors during the warmest hours of the day, and keeping hydrated, in a social media post Monday morning.

Multiple buildings throughout the county are designated cooling centers for anyone needing an escape from heat indexes expected to approach 100 degrees this week. The National Weather Service has forecast the week’s temperatures to hover in the low-90s to mid-90s, with no break until Saturday where highs are expected near 84 degrees.

Cooling centers are free to use. Here’s where you can get out of the heat, and cool off in DeKalb County.

DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Hopkins Park Community Center, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb: Open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Sycamore

Sycamore Center, 308 W. State St., Sycamore: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore: Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Sycamore Police Department, 535 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore: Open all day, seven days per week.

Genoa