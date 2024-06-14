Genoa students receive Northern Rehab health and wellness scholarship

GENOA – Rylie Stoffregen and Reagan Tomlinson were named the recipients of the Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists 2024 Health and Wellness Scholarship.

Stoffregen and Tomlinson were selected for their achievements in academics, athletics and extracurricular activities as well as their choice to pursue a career in health care, according to a news release.

Reagan Tomlinson (left), pictured with Northern Rehab physical therapist Melissa Wagner, is one of the practice's two scholarship recipients for 2024. (Photo provided by Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists)

Stoffregen was a member of the Genoa-Kingston High School volleyball, softball and basketball teams. She also was the National Honor Society president and student council’s student ambassador. Stoffregen volunteered at Feed My Starving Children, Genoa’s Scarecrow Contest, Kingston Elementary School and the Genoa-Kingston High School booster club concessions. She was an IHSA all-state academic team member and an IHSA 2A volleyball state champion from 2022 to 2023. Stoffregen is majoring in biomedical sciences with a physical therapy focus at Marquette University.

Tomlinson was a member of the Genoa-Kingston High School softball team, the Sycamore Sycos 18u team and multiple softball leagues. She was named an All-Star scholar athlete each year since 2021. Tomlinson attended Kishwaukee College’s senior business leadership academy. She will major in nursing at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Rylie Stoffregen (left), with Northern Rehab physical therapist Todd Vanatta, is one of the practice's two scholarship recipients for 2024. (Photo provided by Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists)

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist-owned and -operated physical therapy practice providing clients with customized care for more than 45 years.

For information, call 815-784-6417 or visit northernrehabpt.com.