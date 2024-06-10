DeKalb Park District summer concert series begins June 11

Shaw Local file photo - Patrons look on as the DeKalb Municipal Band performs at the Hopkins Park Bandshell on July 4, 2021. (David Toney for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District will begin its summer concert series with Rockin’ with Ronnie: Kids’ Concerts in the Park.

The free concert series will be from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. June 11 at the Hopkins Park Bandshell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

The concert includes a performance by Grammy-nominated artist Nanny Nikki. The series also will feature performances by Jeanie B! on July 16 and Istvan & His Imaginary Band on Aug. 6.

The DeKalb Municipal Band’s 170th season begins at 7:30 p.m. June 11 at Hopkins Park. The concert will feature soloist Gavin Wilson. To view the band’s performance schedule, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar.

The Music at the Mansion series will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 12, through July 24 at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb. Pre-show entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. A bags tournament will be June 12 and 19. The tournament costs $20 per team. Registration is required to participate. Beer, wine, beverages, food and snacks will be for sale. Overflow parking is available at Clinton Rosette Middle School, 650 N. First St., DeKalb.

The Park District also will hold free concerts as part of its annual Fourth of July celebration at the Hopkins Park Band Shell. The performances include the tribute band Feel Good Party at 3:30 p.m. and the DeKalb Municipal Band’s Star Spangled Spectacular at 7:30 p.m.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar or call 815-758-7756.