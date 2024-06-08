Learn ‘What’s the Buzz’ about cicadas at upcoming workshop in Sycamore

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Public Library will host a “What’s the Buzz? Cicadas & their Significance in the Midwest” program for patrons to learn about cicadas and their impact on the Midwest’s ecosystem.

The free program will be held at 6 p.m. June 10 at the library, 103 E. State St.

The program is intended for adults.

Attendees can learn about cicadas biology, behavior, and ecological importance. Participants also will learn about why this summer’s cicada emergence is special. The program will be led by Illinois Extension Master Naturalists Carly and Jodi. No registration is required to attend.

For information, call 815-895-2500 or visit sycamorelibrary.org.