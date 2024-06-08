June mobile food pantry locations in DeKalb County

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens will host its Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary, at multiple locations in June.
The DCCG is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.
To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.
Grow Mobile dates in June:
- 12:30 to 2 p.m. June 11 at Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
- 3 to 5 p.m. June 11 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland
- 11 a.m. to noon June 13 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3 to 5 p.m. June 18 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. June 20 at the Malta Historical and Genealogical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
- 4 to 6 p.m. June 25 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich
- 11 a.m. to noon June 27 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb