DeKalb chamber accepting Athena Award nominations

Athena Award finalist and eventual winner Michelle Bringas receives her gift for being a finalist in this Shaw Local file photo Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, during the Athena and Women of Accomplishment Awards reception hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce at the Egyptian Theatre. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2024 DeKalb Athena and Women of Accomplishment Awards.

The deadline to submit a nomination is July 26.

The Athena Award recognizes women for being a role model, assisting women to meet their full potential, community service, and business and professional accomplishments, according to a news release.

The Women of Accomplishment Award recognizes individuals who meet Athena criteria but are retired or no longer working in DeKalb County. To submit a nomination, visit dekalb.org/athena-award.

The Athena Award is a national program. Award finalist nominations and support letters are sent to the Illinois Chamber of Commerce with Athena programs to select the recipient.

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce provides businesses in the greater DeKalb region with resources, offers avenues for businesses to connect with each other and the community, and advocates for business needs.

For information, call 815-756-6306, email virginia.filicetti@dekalb.org, or visit dekalb.org or dekalb.org/athena-award.