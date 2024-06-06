Your 2024 guide to summer events in DeKalb County

Milo Tittle of DeKalb gets his face painted with a skull on July 4, 2023, during the city's annual Fourth of July celebration. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

As summer approaches, so do seasonal events, festivals and more in DeKalb County.

Here’s your guide to what’s going on in communities around you:

Genoa Days

When: Wednesday-Saturday

Where: Downtown Genoa on Route 72

What: The carnival opens from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Genoa Days is hosted by the Genoa-Kingston Fire and Rescue Association. The event features fair foods, sweet corn, carnival games and more. At 8 p.m. Wednesday, the winner of the annual Genoa Days King and Queen Contest, sponsored by the Genoa Chamber of Commerce, will be announced. Live music will be performed daily. A parade will highlight the final day at 1 p.m. Saturday starting at South Hadsall Street and Route 72, moving south on South Sycamore Street to Hill Street, and ending on Washington Street by the Genoa Veterans Home. All festival proceeds go to benefit the Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District. For more information, visit facebook.com/genoadays.

Malta Days

When: Friday-Saturday

Where: Lions Park, 409 N. Fourth St., Malta

What: Malta Days will feature a carnival, beer garden and soundstage, and new this year, tethered hot air balloon rides. The family-friendly festival also features the Malta Fire Department Pancake Breakfast from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday, a 5K Walk/Run benefiting the Malta Seedling Project, a Crafter and Business Show on Saturday, a petting zoo and more. For more events and to see the live music lineup, visit maltadaysfestival.com.

Music at the Mansion

When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 12 through July 24. Opening acts begin at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Ellwood Mansion lawn, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb

What: The free concert series is hosted by the DeKalb Park District. Attendees are asked to bring blankets, chairs and dancing shoes. A select menu of beer, wine, beverages and snacks will be available to buy. For band lineup and more information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/music-at-the-mansion.

Sycamore Park District Summer Concert Series

When: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 1

Where: Good Tymes Shelter, 435 Airport Road, Sycamore

What: The free concerts feature different performers each week. Attendees should bring their own seating and blankets. Food including burgers, hot dogs and brats along with snacks, beer and wine are available to buy. No concert on June 27 or July 4. For information, visit sycparks.org/summer-concert-series.

DeKalb Juneteenth Celebration

When: Noon to 4 p.m. June 15

Where: Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

What: The family-friendly annual event invites participants to celebrate Black history and community. The event will include booths with social services information, food vendors, live music, Black history trivia games and a basketball mini-game with prizes. Those interested in being a vendor are invited to register. For information, visit newhopeofdekalb.org/special-events.

DeKalb Pride Fest and March

When: 5 to 8 p.m. June 20

Where: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb

What: This LGBTQ+ family-friendly event will feature dozens of vendors offering social service information, along with a march and activities to help celebrate Pride Month. For more information and to learn more about other community events during Pride Month, visit dekalbpride.org.

Good Time for All Festival

When: 4 to 10 p.m. June 29

Where: Downtown Hinckley

What: The annual Hinckley Fireworks Festival has been rebranded as the Good Time for All Festival, and will feature outdoor activities, food and fireworks hosted by the Hinckley Festival Association. The Hinckley Parks and Recreation Department will host a Kid’s Bike Parade at 4:30 p.m. at the Hinckley Community Building, 100 Maple St. A parade kicks off at 5 p.m. down McKinley Avenue to Hinckley-Big Rock High School. Proceeds from the gate entrance fee go to a local nonprofit. For information, visit hinckleyfestivalassociation.org.

Kirkland Lions 76th annual Fourth of July Festival

When: July 3 to 6

Where: Franklin Township Park, 250 W. South St., Kirkland

What: The four-day festival runs until sundown July 6 with a fireworks display. According to the Kirkland Lions, it’s the largest fireworks display in northern Illinois. The festival features nightly live music, a carnival and a food stand with a variety of American and Midwest food staples. For information, visit kirklandfourthofjuly.com.

Village of Shabbona’s 4th of July Parade and Festival

When: 7 a.m. to dusk July 4

Where: Shabbona Lake State Park, 4201 Shabbona Grove Road, Shabbona

What: The Village of Shabbona’s annual Independence Day festivities will begin with a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Shabbona Fire Department, followed by vendors at Purdy Park at 8 a.m. Festival activities begin at 10 a.m., followed by a parade at noon. Shabbona Lions Club will host a pork chop dinner at 4:30 p.m. at the Lions Depot. Fireworks begin at dusk. For more information, visit shabbona-il.com/residents/page/4th-july-parade-festival.

DeKalb Fourth of July celebration and fireworks

When: July 4

Where: Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

What: The city of DeKalb’s Independence Day festivities begin at 8 a.m. with the annual Independence Day Run and Walk. A free animal show runs from 2 to 3 p.m. Family-friendly games and activities run from 2 to 6 p.m., with food vendors offering fare from 2 to 8 p.m. Feel Good Party Band will perform from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., followed by the DeKalb Municipal Band at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks begin 30 minutes after sunset. For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar/events/.

Sandwich Freedom Days parade and fireworks

When: July 6

Where: Downtown Sandwich

What: The Sandwich Park District will kick off its annual Freedom Days parade at 10 a.m. at Lisbon and Ash streets, ending at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds open at 3 p.m. for live music, vendors, food and games. Admission is $10 per vehicle cash only. Fireworks begin at dark. Participants are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs. For information, visit sandwichparkdistrict.org/freedom-days.

Drum Corps Returns to DeKalb

When: 7 p.m. July 13

Where: Northern Illinois University Huskie Stadium, 1425 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb

What: Seven drum and bugle corps will perform during the Tour of Champions. For information, visit dekalbcountycvb.com/dccvb-event.

Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show

When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 28

Where: Downtown Sycamore

What: Hundreds of cars and motorcycles are expected to shut down the streets of downtown Sycamore for the 24th annual Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show. For information, visit turningbacktimecarshow.org.

Sycamore Steam Show and Threshing Bee

When: 8 a.m. Aug. 8 to 5 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: Taylor Marshall Farm, 27707 Lukens Road, Sycamore

What: The show opens at 7 a.m. daily, buildings open at 8:30 a.m., with a daily whistle at noon, and a daily parade at 1:30 p.m. For information, visit sycamoresteamshow.com.

Cortland Summer Fest

When: Aug. 9-10

Where: Cortland Lions Club, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland

What: The family-friendly event will feature live music, food, activities and fireworks. The festival runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, with fireworks at dusk. For information, visit facebook.com/events.

9th annual Cruisin’ to Genoa Car Show

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: Main Street, downtown Genoa

What: The 10th annual Cruisin’ to Genoa car show will be held in downtown Genoa and is free to the public. Those who wish to display a car in the show must pay a registration fee. Participants can register their car on the day of the show for $15 but if they register before Aug. 15 the cost is $10. For information, visit business.genoaareachamber.com.

DeKalb Corn Fest

When: Aug. 23-25

Where: Downtown DeKalb

What: One of the last free music festivals in Illinois, the 45th annual DeKalb Corn Fest will shut down Lincoln Highway in DeKalb during the last weekend of August. Boiled corn, carnival rides, craft vendors, festival food and more will be complemented by headlining band Sugar Ray. For information, visit cornfest.com.

Sycamore Ribs, Rhythm and Brews Fest

When: 5 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Corner of Somonauk and Elm streets, Sycamore

What: The event celebrates barbecue, beer and blues music. Participants can sip on craft beer while enjoying a variety of ribs from various vendors. For information, visit sycamorechamber.com.

136th Sandwich Fair

When: Sept. 4-8

Where: Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich

What: The 136th annual Sandwich Fair will kick off just after the Labor Day holiday weekend at 8 a.m. Sept. 4, and run through 7 p.m. Sept. 8. Festivities include live concerts, tractor and truck pulls, a carnival, fair food, an antique car show and a demolition derby. Riley Green will perform at 8 p.m. Friday. For information, visit sandwichfair.com.