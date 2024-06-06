Walking downtown Sycamore? You’ll soon hear advertisements

SYCAMORE – Local businesses have a new way to advertise themselves, now that the outdoor sound system, which was approved by Sycamore City Council in April, has been installed downtown.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Sycamore officials officially unveiled the Sounds of Sycamore Downtown Audio Advertising Program, which utilizes the new equipment.

The sound system, 30 speakers, a Rockbot commercial media player and installation brackets cost $25,523, according to city documents. The apparatus was funded through a budget surplus in the Fire Department, officials said in April. Now the Sycamore community will be able to use it free of charge.

The new advertising program allows Sycamore groups, businesses or entities to submit an audio recording up to 15 seconds or less that contains a promotional, celebratory or community-building message. Approved audio recordings will be played once per hour, every day of the week for a month, according to program’s application form.

The audio system is equipped along State Street, between California Street and Illinois Route 23, and sections of California, Somonauk and Maple streets in downtown Sycamore. Audio files must be submitted by the 24th day of the month to be played the following month.