Ollie’s Good Stuff Cheap could open as early as July in DeKalb

Ollie's Good Stuff Cheap is seen May 13, 2024 at 2350 Sycamore Road in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Ollie’s Good Stuff Cheap, part of a national retailer known for its discounts on closeout merchandise and excess inventory, has a found a new home in DeKalb.

Located at 2350 Sycamore Road, the new store is expected to open its doors for business as early as July.

Ollie’s Good Stuff Cheap strives to offer brand name merchandise at up to 70% off the full retail price, according to its website.

The store’s inventory will be in heavy rotation because products tend to change regularly.

With stores in Aurora, Streamwood, Crystal Lake and Rockford, DeKalb will be the national discount retailer’s 11th location in Illinois.