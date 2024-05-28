Kishwaukee College holds spring 2024 commencement

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently celebrated 218 graduating students during its spring 2024 commencement ceremonies.

The ceremonies were held at 9 and 11 a.m. May 18 in the college’s gymnasium, 21193 Malta Road, Malta, according to a news release.

The ceremonies included remarks from Kishwaukee College president Laurie Borowicz, radiologic technology program director Megan Kasigyi and board of trustees chairman Bob Johnson. Perla Gonzales served as student speaker.

“Success isn’t just about GPA or how many extracurriculars you can cram onto your resume. It’s about having the courage to chase your dreams, the resilience to bounce back from failure, and the humility to acknowledge the support of those who helped you along the way,” Gonzales said in a news release. “Always remember to pay it forward, spreading kindness and positivity wherever you go.”

The first ceremony featured 124 students graduating with certificates of completion, term training or Illinois high school diploma credentials and applied science degrees. The second ceremony included 94 students receive engineering science, general studies, fine arts, science and arts degrees. The college had 428 student apply for graduation and eligible to attend in the ceremonies, according to the release.

“Hold onto your unique passions, gifts and talents. As you set new goals, rather than worrying and looking at the seemingly unsurmountable obstacles, take one day, one project, one task at a time. This will help lead you to success,” Kasigyi said.

The ceremonies also were livestreamed on the college’s website and social media pages. To view the ceremonies, visit kish.edu/commencement.