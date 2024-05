Sycamore Lions Club members donating $1,000 to Meals on Wheels (Photo provided by the Sycamore Lions Club )

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Lions Club recently donated $1,000 to Meals on Wheels.

A check was presented to Meals on Wheels on March 31, according to a news release.

The club also delivered 150 meals to Meals on Wheels clients for the Easter holiday. The donation will pay for the meals the club delivered.

For information, visit sycamorelions.org or email Lions@sycamorelions.org.