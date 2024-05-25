Despite possible injury, Aidan Wyzard in mix for state title: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys track and field

Class 2A championships: At Charleston, Sycamore junior Aidan Wyzard had the top long jump mark at 6.91 meters, but felt a pull in his hamstring and missed his other three events.

He had to sit out the 100-meter dash, and could not race in the 4x100 and 4x200. Sycamore was seeded highly in both but ended up not qualifying for the finals.

Sycamore coach Matt Kosecki said that he’s not sure if Wyzard will be able to jump in the finals Saturday. Since results carry over, he may not have to jump to win a state title. He’s 0.18 meters ahead of both Carmel’s Dev’ion Reynolds and Richland County’s Gavyn Cothern.

Eli Crome will enter Saturday’s finals seeded fourth in the 400 after clocking a 49.6 in the prelims. The 4x400 also qualified by winning its heat.

Dylan Weides also qualified in the discus, clearing 44.89 meters and will be seeded 11th. Braedon Shaner is one of 15 pole vaulters to clear 4.1 meters,. Dylan Hodges will compete in the triple jump, seeded 11th at 13.24 meters.

Class 3A state championships: At Charleston, DeKalb’s Jacob Barraza had the top time in the 1,600-meter run in Friday’s preliminaries, finishing in 4:11.38 to earn the top seed for Saturday’s finals.

For Kaneland, Freddy Hassan was one of 15 high jumpers to clear 1.93 meters and reach the finals.

Boys tennis

IHSA state championships: Both Sycamore singles player Steven Chen and doubles team Liam Kerbel and Alex Jenkin lost their fourth-round consolation matches on Friday.

Chen lost a 3-6, 6-2 (10-5) nailbiter to Morton’s Carter Kendall. Kerbel and Jenkin lost 6-2, 6-2 to Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Luke Harvey and Evan Aleman.

Both entries finished the tournament 3-2.