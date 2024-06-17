Kaneland student receives $750 Deja Family Foundation scholarship

(Left to right); Deja Family Foundation member Gayle Deja-Schultz, Abby Grams, and foundation member Katelyn Schultz (Photo provided by Gayle Deja-Schultz )

MAPLE PARK – Abby Grams of Kaneland High School was named one of the recipients of the 2024 Deja Family Memorial Scholarship.

The $750 scholarship was presented May 16 during the Kaneland High School senior honors night.

Grams was a National Honor Society, Madrigals and Educators Rising member. She participated in the school’s varsity tennis, basketball and soccer teams. She volunteers at the National Food Bank, Tiny Voice Therapy and Marklund.

She will major in communications and sciences disorders at Waubonsee Community College.

“I am incredibly grateful to the Deja Family Foundation for their generous scholarship, which will help me pursue my college dreams of becoming a speech pathologist,” Grams said in a news release. “Through my work as a speech pathologist, I hope to build children’s self-esteem, independence and help them find a sense of belonging in their community.”

“We hope to continue changing lives in our community and this scholarship aids a student who embodies the Deja family’s example in life: Family-centered, community-driven and aspiring to have a positive impact on the lives of others,” Gayle Deja-Schultz said in the release.

The Deja Family Foundation provides community assistance and scholarships in memory of the Deja family. The scholarship is awarded to a high school senior who exhibits service, leadership and kindness and serves as an example to the community.

For information, visit dejaschultzhomes.com/deja-family-foundation or call 630-708-2424.