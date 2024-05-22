Guest View: Genoa Days to return with music, carnival, games and food

You’ve noticed the days getting longer, the nights warmer. There’s a buzz in the evening air; lights, music and the sizzle of food fill downtown. Summer is approaching, and along with it, a carnival is rolling into town to transform it into a party of music, food, dizzying rides and games.

Kick off your summer at the 88th annual Genoa Days, taking place Wednesday, June 5, to Saturday, June 8, in downtown Genoa on Route 72.

The carnival will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday. This longstanding tradition for the community, hosted by the Genoa-Kingston Fire & Rescue Association, returns this year with something for the whole family to enjoy.

Come see downtown Genoa transformed as the local shopfronts are lined with carnival rides and games, all provided by Skinners Amusement. Enjoy all of your favorite fair foods, stop by a local food truck, or pick up some sweet corn from the Boy Scouts. Test your aim at the dunk tank, or try to win at bingo. Take a spin on the rides, then win that giant prize at the carnival games.

Come down each day to enjoy the rides provided by Skinners Amusement. Wristbands will be available for unlimited rides during the hours 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The stage will be set up at the east end of the carnival with live performances, events and music each day. Wednesday night, before the opening of the carnival, a pinning ceremony will kick off Genoa Days, recognizing members of the Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District who have recently joined, been promoted or earned new certifications as firefighters, EMTs and paramedics. The fire protection district welcomes you to join them as they recognize their members’ accomplishments.

Every night from 6 to 10 p.m., a different band will take the stage. On Wednesday, DJ NRG will perform. The annual Genoa Days King and Queen Contest, sponsored by the Genoa Chamber of Commerce, will also take place at 8 p.m. On Thursday, come enjoy The Funcles, a fun-loving party band. On Friday, Sound Check takes the stage, performing all your favorite classic rock. The dance studio, Sycamore Performing Arts, will perform immediately following the parade Saturday afternoon. Then, close out the carnival Saturday night with The Beaux.

The carnival is open from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, with extended hours on Saturday. A parade will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday downtown before the carnival, beginning at South Hadsall Street and Route 72, continuing south on South Sycamore Street to Hill Street, and ending on Washington Street by the Genoa Veterans Home. Come enjoy all the floats, vehicles, and performers as they march through town. The carnival will open immediately following the parade and continue until 10 p.m.

As in years past, a raffle will be held with cash prizes. Raffle tickets may be purchased for $1 each with the chance to win a first place prize of $500, second place prize $100, and third place prize of $50. As with the rest of Genoa Days proceeds, raffle ticket sales will be used by the association to purchase fire and rescue equipment to assist the community. If you would like to purchase raffle tickets in advance, you may contact any Genoa-Kingston Fire & Rescue member for information or come to the raffle ticket booth during Genoa Days. Drawing will take place Saturday at the end of the carnival at 10 p.m., and you do not be present to win.

Genoa Days is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Genoa-Kingston Fire & Rescue Association. All proceeds from this year will be used by the association to purchase necessary equipment for the fire protection district. Past proceeds from Genoa Days allowed for the purchase of Brush 15, a brush truck utilized to fight small off-road fires. Proceeds from 2023′s Genoa Days were used to purchase UTV 24, an utility terrain vehicle equipped with lights, sirens, and rescue and medical equipment for off-road incidents. UTV 24 has already been used by the fire department to assist their community, and it would not have been possible without their support.

The Genoa-Kingston Fire & Rescue Association is looking forward to seeing everyone at this year’s Genoa Days.

• Sarah Ludwig is a firefighter/paramedic with the Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District.