DeKalb chamber celebrates Hidden Treasure and More’s opening

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Hidden Treasures and More's opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Hidden Treasures and More and welcomed it as a member.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated the opening and joined the Chamber for a ribbon-cutting May 10, according to a news release.

Hidden Treasures and More, 143 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, curates gifts for the community and helps customers find gifts. For information, visit facebook.com/hiddentreasuresandmoredekalb or call 815-314-4242.