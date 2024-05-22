May 22, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsThank You First RespondersNewsletterThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent Calendar

DeKalb chamber celebrates Hidden Treasure and More’s opening

By Shaw Local News Network
The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Hidden Treasures and More's opening

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Hidden Treasures and More's opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Hidden Treasures and More and welcomed it as a member.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated the opening and joined the Chamber for a ribbon-cutting May 10, according to a news release.

Hidden Treasures and More, 143 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, curates gifts for the community and helps customers find gifts. For information, visit facebook.com/hiddentreasuresandmoredekalb or call 815-314-4242.

Have a Question about this article?