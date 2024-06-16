DeKalb Township to host I-PASS recycle-and-swap event June 27

DeKalb Township will host an event June 27 with the Illinois Tollway where attendees can swap their transponders for new sticker tags. (Photo provided by Illinois Tollway)

DeKALB – DeKalb Township will partner with the Illinois Tollway and Illinois Treasurer’s Office to host an event for residents to recycle and swap I-PASS transponders.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 27 at the DeKalb Township office, 2323 S. Fourth St. in DeKalb.

Admission to the event is free.

Attendees can recycle and return transponders for new I-PASS sticker tags. Participants also will receive an I-PASS account credit equal to the transponder deposit.

Additionally, attendees can receive Illinois Treasurer’s Office I-CASH division assistance to see if they are entitled to any unclaimed property. I-CASH representatives will help attendees file owed funds claims. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Social Security card and driver’s license, U.S. passport or active state ID.

For information, call 815-758-8282.