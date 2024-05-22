Convicted Kane County murderer charged with attempted murder in Sycamore

Leo A. Navar, 45, who told authorities he’s lived in Sycamore since his release after nearly 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated domestic battery. He’s accused of a violent attack on a woman and her adult son about 10:46 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2024, inside their Sycamore apartment, according to DeKalb County court records filed Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (Inset photo provided by Sycamore Police Department) (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – A convicted Kane County murderer who went to prison in 1996 and was released four months ago was charged Tuesday with the attempted murder of a Sycamore woman and man, court records show.

Leo A. Navar, 45, who told authorities he’s lived in Sycamore since his release after almost 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated domestic battery. He’s accused of a violent attack on a woman and her adult son about 10:46 p.m. Tuesday inside their Sycamore apartment, according to DeKalb County court records filed Wednesday.

Sycamore police responded to a 911 call on Fairland Drive that stated a man had knocked on a neighbor’s door reporting an altercation. When police arrived, they found three people were involved in an attack, including one man outside who appeared injured, police said in an incident report filed in court.

Officers saw blood on the man’s shirt. He also had a swollen left eye and red marks on his neck, and appeared distressed, police said. Inside the unit, police found a woman and another man, Navar. The woman told them both men lived with her, according to court records.

The injured man alleged to police that, while inside the apartment’s bedroom, the woman and Navar got into a verbal argument “in reference to some text messages found on Navar’s phone that [the woman] did not like,” according to court records.

The injured man told police that when he knocked and then opened the bedroom door, he allegedly found Navar on top of the woman, choking her. The man pushed Navar off the woman and the two began arguing, according to court records.

The man alleged that Navar “threw the first punch hitting him in the eye and disorienting him,” according to court records. “[The man] stated he attempted to fight back but Navar grabbed him by the throat with both hands, pushed him onto the bed and began to choke him,” according to court records.

The man alleged to police that while he was being choked, he could feel oxygen leave his brain and he had blurry vision and impaired hearing. He told police that while he was being attacked by Navar, Navar told him to shut up and threatened to kill him, insulting the woman also, according to court records.

After Navar allegedly choked the man again, the woman pushed Navar off the man, which allowed the injured man to stand up, leave the apartment and ask for help, authorities said.

The injured man was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital for treatment. Hospital workers told police the man suffered multiple orbital fractures to his left eye and a tendon injury in his eye, leaving his eye unable to move and requiring surgery, according to court records.

Navar is expected to appear before a DeKalb County judge at 1 p.m. Wednesday for a pretrial release hearing where a judge could rule whether he will be released or detained pending trial.

The DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition Monday to deny release to Navar.

In a pretrial release risk assessment obtained by the Shaw Local News Network, DeKalb County parole officials Wednesday determined that Navar qualified for release pending trial.

“Based on the defendant’s risk of misconduct and the nature of the offense, the defendant appears to be appropriate for release pending trial,” a DeKalb County pretrial officer wrote Wednesday. The determination recommended that Navar be released and placed on a GPS monitoring device, and be prohibited from contacting the victims in the case.

Pretrial release risk assessments are conducted utilizing data, including a person’s criminal history and history of appearing in court as ordered, and a pre-set guideline called the Virginia Pretrial Risk Assessment. The assessment also takes into consideration a person’s status at the time of their arrest and risk to the community, and recommends conditions a judge could set to mitigate risk if released.

Navar is on a parole hold since he was recently released from prison for his 1996 murder conviction, records show.